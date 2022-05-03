Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q1 net profit up 3.9 pct to 14 bln won

15:13 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 14 billion won (US$11 million), up 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 19 billion won, up 13.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19 percent to 329.7 billion won.
