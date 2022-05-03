TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 5

ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 50

NEXENTIRE 6,680 DN 230

CHONGKUNDANG 98,200 UP 300

Daesang 24,700 DN 500

KCC 355,000 UP 5,500

SKBP 91,600 DN 1,500

SKNetworks 4,820 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,400 DN 100

KIA CORP. 83,500 DN 900

DL 65,400 UP 3,200

LOTTE Fine Chem 81,300 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 43,500 DN 550

Shinsegae 246,000 DN 500

Nongshim 300,000 DN 6,000

Boryung 12,700 DN 200

SGBC 73,800 UP 1,100

Hyosung 83,400 UP 400

LOTTE 34,300 0

GCH Corp 21,900 DN 150

LotteChilsung 199,500 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 183,500 DN 3,500

AmoreG 49,300 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 89,600 UP 1,900

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 DN 1,200

ShinhanGroup 41,650 DN 50

HITEJINRO 37,800 UP 350

Yuhan 60,500 DN 400

SLCORP 26,750 DN 350

CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 DN 1,500

DB HiTek 67,700 UP 800

LX INT 39,600 UP 1,150

CJ 85,100 DN 1,900

DongkukStlMill 19,050 DN 300

BukwangPharm 11,700 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 88,000 DN 700

Daewoong 29,950 UP 200

TaekwangInd 1,015,000 DN 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 DN 50

(MORE)