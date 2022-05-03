KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 5
ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 6,680 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 98,200 UP 300
Daesang 24,700 DN 500
KCC 355,000 UP 5,500
SKBP 91,600 DN 1,500
SKNetworks 4,820 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,400 DN 100
KIA CORP. 83,500 DN 900
DL 65,400 UP 3,200
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,500 DN 550
Shinsegae 246,000 DN 500
Nongshim 300,000 DN 6,000
Boryung 12,700 DN 200
SGBC 73,800 UP 1,100
Hyosung 83,400 UP 400
LOTTE 34,300 0
GCH Corp 21,900 DN 150
LotteChilsung 199,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 183,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 49,300 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 89,600 UP 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 41,650 DN 50
HITEJINRO 37,800 UP 350
Yuhan 60,500 DN 400
SLCORP 26,750 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 DN 1,500
DB HiTek 67,700 UP 800
LX INT 39,600 UP 1,150
CJ 85,100 DN 1,900
DongkukStlMill 19,050 DN 300
BukwangPharm 11,700 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 88,000 DN 700
Daewoong 29,950 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,015,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 DN 50
