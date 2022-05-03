KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 30,000 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,850 DN 40
LG Corp. 73,600 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 134,000 DN 1,000
SK hynix 110,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 684,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,650 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,700 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,150 DN 300
Kogas 41,000 DN 500
Hanwha 29,500 DN 100
SamsungElec 67,500 UP 200
POSCO Holdings 289,000 DN 4,000
NHIS 10,650 DN 150
DongwonInd 239,000 DN 6,500
SK Discovery 42,200 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,100 DN 70
LS 56,600 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES137500 DN2500
GC Corp 187,000 DN 6,000
GS E&C 41,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 153,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,970 DN 90
SKC 153,500 UP 500
GS Retail 29,400 DN 300
Ottogi 456,000 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 65,400 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 210
HtlShilla 80,500 DN 500
Hanmi Science 49,050 DN 1,650
SamsungElecMech 166,500 DN 2,000
S-Oil 106,000 0
Hanssem 70,400 DN 1,400
KSOE 90,200 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,850 DN 50
MS IND 22,750 DN 100
OCI 110,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 50,000 UP 50
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant