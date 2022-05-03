KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 568,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,910 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 81,800 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 53,600 UP 600
Mobis 206,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 56,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 344,000 DN 2,000
S-1 68,700 0
ZINUS 63,800 UP 800
Hanchem 244,000 UP 1,000
DWS 57,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,000 DN 1,000
HMM 28,900 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 64,800 DN 1,300
KEPCO 22,150 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,300 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,950 DN 200
Handsome 35,400 DN 450
IBK 11,350 UP 100
SKTelecom 57,800 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 48,600 DN 800
HyundaiElev 35,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,200 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 DN 25
SamsungSecu 39,600 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 23,000 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,300 0
SK 261,000 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,100 DN 750
SamsungEng 26,050 DN 50
COWAY 69,500 DN 2,800
DONGSUH 26,750 DN 150
HDSINFRA 6,760 UP 170
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,300 DN 500
DSME 25,300 DN 750
KT&G 82,500 0
Doosan Enerbility 20,800 UP 350
Doosanfc 34,550 UP 250
(MORE)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant