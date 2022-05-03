KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 17,300 UP 600
KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 600
Kangwonland 26,450 DN 250
NAVER 282,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 88,500 UP 1,200
NCsoft 432,500 UP 7,500
KIWOOM 93,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32150 UP250
LGH&H 876,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 517,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 75,800 UP 2,300
LOTTE TOUR 16,000 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 50
DWEC 6,750 DN 10
PanOcean 6,820 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 DN 13,500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 26,250 UP 650
KT 35,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 182,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,000 0
CJ CGV 27,300 DN 150
LIG Nex1 86,800 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 32,050 DN 150
TKG Huchems 22,100 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 700
KIH 71,000 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 115,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,875 DN 15
GS 45,100 UP 550
Celltrion 172,000 DN 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 19,650 UP 600
SK Innovation 202,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 350
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
-
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant