KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 May 03, 2022

LG Display 17,300 UP 600
KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 600
Kangwonland 26,450 DN 250
NAVER 282,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 88,500 UP 1,200
NCsoft 432,500 UP 7,500
KIWOOM 93,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32150 UP250
LGH&H 876,000 DN 35,000
LGCHEM 517,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 75,800 UP 2,300
LOTTE TOUR 16,000 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 50
DWEC 6,750 DN 10
PanOcean 6,820 DN 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 DN 13,500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 26,250 UP 650
KT 35,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 182,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,000 0
CJ CGV 27,300 DN 150
LIG Nex1 86,800 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 32,050 DN 150
TKG Huchems 22,100 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 700
KIH 71,000 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 115,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,875 DN 15
GS 45,100 UP 550
Celltrion 172,000 DN 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 19,650 UP 600
SK Innovation 202,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 350
