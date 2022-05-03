LG Display 17,300 UP 600

KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 600

Kangwonland 26,450 DN 250

NAVER 282,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 88,500 UP 1,200

NCsoft 432,500 UP 7,500

KIWOOM 93,300 0

SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32150 UP250

LGH&H 876,000 DN 35,000

LGCHEM 517,000 DN 9,000

KEPCO E&C 75,800 UP 2,300

LOTTE TOUR 16,000 DN 300

LG Uplus 13,950 UP 50

DWEC 6,750 DN 10

PanOcean 6,820 DN 90

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,500 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 388,000 DN 13,500

SAMSUNG CARD 33,250 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 26,250 UP 650

KT 35,200 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 182,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 5,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,000 0

CJ CGV 27,300 DN 150

LIG Nex1 86,800 UP 1,300

Fila Holdings 32,050 DN 150

TKG Huchems 22,100 DN 150

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 700

KIH 71,000 UP 1,000

LGELECTRONICS 115,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA LIFE 2,875 DN 15

GS 45,100 UP 550

Celltrion 172,000 DN 1,000

AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 DN 6,500

FOOSUNG 19,650 UP 600

SK Innovation 202,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 32,100 DN 350

(MORE)