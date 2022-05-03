Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 May 03, 2022

KBFinancialGroup 58,600 UP 300
Hansae 26,550 DN 150
Youngone Corp 47,450 DN 550
CSWIND 57,500 DN 1,100
GKL 15,050 DN 300
KOLON IND 62,600 UP 400
HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 7,890 0
Meritz Financial 37,050 DN 1,000
emart 129,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 DN 1,200
PIAM 47,950 DN 150
HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 49,100 DN 500
CUCKOO 18,950 DN 200
COSMAX 82,400 DN 2,700
MANDO 54,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 DN 550
Netmarble 93,100 UP 100
KRAFTON 256,500 UP 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 200
ORION 91,100 DN 4,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 200
BGF Retail 187,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 128,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 14,950 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 466,500 DN 3,500
SKBS 133,500 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 250
KakaoBank 41,250 UP 150
HYBE 253,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 125,000 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 407,500 DN 1,000
DL E&C 55,400 DN 4,200
SKSQUARE 51,400 0
kakaopay 108,500 UP 500
(END)

