KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,600 UP 300
Hansae 26,550 DN 150
Youngone Corp 47,450 DN 550
CSWIND 57,500 DN 1,100
GKL 15,050 DN 300
KOLON IND 62,600 UP 400
HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 7,890 0
Meritz Financial 37,050 DN 1,000
emart 129,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 DN 1,200
PIAM 47,950 DN 150
HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 49,100 DN 500
CUCKOO 18,950 DN 200
COSMAX 82,400 DN 2,700
MANDO 54,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 DN 550
Netmarble 93,100 UP 100
KRAFTON 256,500 UP 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 200
ORION 91,100 DN 4,300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 200
BGF Retail 187,000 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 128,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 14,950 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 466,500 DN 3,500
SKBS 133,500 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 250
KakaoBank 41,250 UP 150
HYBE 253,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 125,000 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 407,500 DN 1,000
DL E&C 55,400 DN 4,200
SKSQUARE 51,400 0
kakaopay 108,500 UP 500
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant