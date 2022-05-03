KBFinancialGroup 58,600 UP 300

Hansae 26,550 DN 150

Youngone Corp 47,450 DN 550

CSWIND 57,500 DN 1,100

GKL 15,050 DN 300

KOLON IND 62,600 UP 400

HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 7,500

BNK Financial Group 7,890 0

Meritz Financial 37,050 DN 1,000

emart 129,500 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN700

KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 DN 1,200

PIAM 47,950 DN 150

HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 400

DoubleUGames 49,100 DN 500

CUCKOO 18,950 DN 200

COSMAX 82,400 DN 2,700

MANDO 54,200 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 6,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,200 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 DN 550

Netmarble 93,100 UP 100

KRAFTON 256,500 UP 5,000

HD HYUNDAI 58,300 UP 200

ORION 91,100 DN 4,300

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,850 DN 200

BGF Retail 187,000 UP 5,000

SKCHEM 128,000 DN 500

HDC-OP 14,950 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 466,500 DN 3,500

SKBS 133,500 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 UP 250

KakaoBank 41,250 UP 150

HYBE 253,500 UP 1,000

SK ie technology 125,000 UP 1,500

LG Energy Solution 407,500 DN 1,000

DL E&C 55,400 DN 4,200

SKSQUARE 51,400 0

kakaopay 108,500 UP 500

(END)