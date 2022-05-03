Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Q1 net profit down 96.3 pct to 14.8 bln won

All News 15:49 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 14.8 billion won (US$11.7 million), down 96.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 187.8 billion won, down 29.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 16.7 percent to 3.41 trillion won.
