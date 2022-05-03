S. Korean Bond Yields on May 3, 2022
All News 16:35 May 03, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.010 2.012 -0.2
2-year TB 2.904 2.888 +1.6
3-year TB 3.139 3.086 +5.3
10-year TB 3.406 3.380 +2.6
2-year MSB 2.951 2.902 +4.9
3-year CB (AA-) 3.855 3.794 +6.1
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant