Moon to receive highest medal of honor
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to confer the country's highest honor on President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook for their contribution to national development.
Moon will be awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the highest order in the country, which is given to the incumbent president and his or her spouse, and a former or incumbent top leader and his or her spouse from allied countries, for their contribution to South Korea's national development and security.
The decision was made during Moon's final Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. His presidency will end next week.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to take office on May 10.
