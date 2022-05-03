Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Parliament adopts confirmation hearing report for science minister nominee

All News 23:24 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report on science minister-nominee Lee Jong-ho.

The parliamentary committee on science, ICT, broadcasting and communications approved his nomination after a hearing earlier in the day.

Lee, a semiconductor expert and chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, was tapped as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's science minister nominee last month.

The incoming administration is set to officially launch on May 10.

Science Minister nominee Lee Jong-ho of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's incoming government answers a lawmaker's question during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 3, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#science minister nominee
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!