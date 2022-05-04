U.S. plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: U.S. ambassador
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States plans to move forward with a U.S.-drafted U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning North Korea's recent missile activities, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.
The move comes as the U.S. assumed the presidency of the 15-member UNSC for the month.
"We do have a resolution that is being discussed in the council on DPRK, and it is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked if the U.S. will seek a UNSC vote on the resolution during its presidency in a press briefing.
"We are very concerned about the situation there, the numerous violations of Security Council resolutions that the DPRK has engaged in," she added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The U.S. proposed the new UNSC resolution on North Korea after Pyongyang fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since November 2017 in March.
Pyongyang has held more than 10 rounds of missile launches this year, including seven in January alone that marked the largest number of missile launches it conducted in a single month.
"It is our hope that we can keep the (Security) Council unified in condemning those actions by the DPRK," said the U.S. ambassador.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to begin two-week combined air drills next week: sources