Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon signs controversial prosecution bills into law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Education minister nominee steps down; health minister designate remains (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law (Segye Times)
-- Moon signs bills that will serve as 'bulletproof vest for Moon administration' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices near 5 pct, the highest since 2008 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon Jae-in administration completes prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon signs prosecution reform bills into law with 6 days left in office (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices soar 4.8 pct, highest in 13 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Wall Street warns of excessive big step (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon signs bills axing prosecution's investigations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon Jae-in signs controversial prosecution bills into law (Korea Herald)
-- President signs prosecutorial reform bills into law (Korea Times)
(END)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to begin two-week combined air drills next week: sources
-
New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid moves to return to normalcy