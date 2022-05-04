(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 4)

Exports increased 12.6 percent to $57.69 billion in April from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Meanwhile, imports grew 18.6 percent on-year to $60.35 billion. As a result, the trade balance stayed in the red for the second successive month. Except for February, which saw a small surplus of $840 million, the trade balance was in a deficit for four months from December last year. The trade deficit widened greatly from $140 million in March to $2.66 billion last month.