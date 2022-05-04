Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai, Kia's April U.S. sales fall 18 pct amid chip shortages

All News 07:36 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in the United States fell 18 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to the prolonged chip shortages.

Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 120,731 vehicles in the U.S. in April from 147,700 units a year ago, according to the companies' sales data.

Hyundai's sales declined 20 percent on-year to 61,668 units last month from 77,523 a year ago, while Kia's dropped 16 percent to 59,063 from 70,177 during the same period, the data showed.

The all-electric IONIQ 5 and the strengthened lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models helped offset declines in sales of other models in the world's most important automobile market last month, Hyundai said.

From January to April, the carmakers' sales fell 9 percent to 431,601 autos from 474,380 during the same period of last year.

Sales results of Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-electric IONIQ 5 model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

