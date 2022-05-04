U.S. considering sending second gentleman to S. Korean president's inauguration
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. government is considering sending the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris as an official delegate to South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony in Seoul next week, according to a source Tuesday.
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff may lead the U.S. delegation to Yoon's inauguration ceremony, slated for Tuesday, with Labor Secretary Martin Walsh and Rep. Ami Bera among other members, added the source.
In the United States, the second gentleman refers to the husband or male partner of a vice president. Bera currently serves as chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation.
The move comes as President Joe Biden plans to visit South Korea later this month for his summit talks with Yoon as part of a regional swing that will also take him to Japan, where he will attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, summit
South Korea will be the first Asian country for Biden to visit since taking office in January 2021. White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed Monday said South Korea is an "incredibly important" ally.
