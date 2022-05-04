Kakao Q1 net income up 450.6 pct to 1.32 tln won
All News 08:14 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.32 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 450.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 158.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 157.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 31.3 percent to 1.65 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 167.6 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to begin two-week combined air drills next week: sources
-
New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid moves to return to normalcy