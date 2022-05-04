Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0

Busan 21/12 Sunny 0

(END)

