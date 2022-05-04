Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/10 Sunny 0
Cheongju 26/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/12 Sunny 0
(END)
