Seoul shares open higher amid Fed's expected tightening
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains overnight ahead of a highly-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike decision.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 12.93 points, or 0.48 percent, to trade at 2,693.39 as of 9:15 a.m.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point Wednesday (U.S. time) to tame runaway inflation and to outline a plan to shrink its asset portfolio, also known as its balance sheet.
Overnight, the S&P added 0.48 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.20 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.22 percent.
In Seoul, most stocks were trading higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.19 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. added 0.45 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. added 0.97 percent. Kakao Corp. was sharply up by 3.16 percent on robust earnings results.
The local currency was trading at 1,260.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.5 won from the previous session.
