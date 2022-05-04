Veteran KBO catcher takes pride in speed

With the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom fifth, Yoo came all the way home from second base when Hong Chang-ki dumped a single to left. There were two outs and Yoo took off on contact, but the ball wasn't hit that deep. Left fielder Jo Soo-haeng caught the ball on one hop but his long throw home forced catcher Park Sei-hyok a few feet behind the plate. Yoo slid home safely before Park could get to the plate and apply his tag.