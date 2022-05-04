KCC Q1 net profit up 5.8 pct to 32.2 bln won
All News 09:59 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 32.2 billion won (US$25.6 million), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 149.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 77.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 20.2 percent to 1.63 trillion won.
