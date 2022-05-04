Performing arts scene sees sharp rise in revenue after lifting of distancing rules
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean performing arts scene has experienced a sharp rise in revenue thanks to the lifting of nearly all social distancing rules, like gathering limits, about two weeks ago, industry data showed Wednesday.
The combined revenue of 2,051 theatrical plays, musicals, classical concerts and other performances reached 17.3 billion won (US$13.7 million) from April 18 to Sunday, according to the data by the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System.
The numbers more than trebled from 3.9 billion won tallied over the same period in 2020 upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also marked a 54.4 percent on-year surge from 11.2 billion won tallied last year.
The sharp increase came as most of South Korea's COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, including middle-seat vacancy rules, gathering limits and business hour curfews, were scrapped in South Korea from April 18 as part of the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Under the relaxed guidelines, auditoriums and concert halls no longer need to leave an empty seat between different parties, while spectators are allowed to drink or eat in indoor theaters.
Steady-selling big-budget musicals, including "Death Note: The Musical," "Jekyll & Hyde" and "King Arthur," have also played a role in bringing back people to theaters in recent weeks.
At the same time, movie theaters also enjoyed a rise in spectators over the two-week period after the removal of pandemic-driven curbs.
A total of 1.7 million people came to cinemas for the two weeks through Sunday, nearly tripling from 587,000 visitors in the same period in 2020.
Insiders said the local performing arts scene and film industry are expected to enjoy a further boost in coming months thanks to upcoming performances by big-name foreign artists, outdoor K-pop concerts, and Hollywood and homegrown blockbuster movies.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant