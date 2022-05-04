HDC to demolish partly collapsed Gwangju apartment complex to build anew
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- HDC Hyundai Development Co. said Wednesday it will demolish an apartment complex in South Korea's southwestern area to build it all over again to ally safety concerns.
HDC Chairman Chung Mong-gyu said the real estate developer will completely take down eight apartment buildings in Gwangju for reconstruction at the request of the people who are set to move in.
"There have been safety concerns for the remaining buildings," Chung said in a news conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul. "And we reached a conclusion that there is no other option but to rebuild the whole complex."
The decision came four months after outer wall structures of one of the eight apartment buildings collapsed in Gwangju City, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, killing six workers.
The 39-story complex -- 705 apartments and 142 studios -- was slated to be completed in November. The developer expected the reconstruction to cost 370 billion won (US$293.6 million) and take about 70 months.
Last year, a five-story building, also in Gwangju, collapsed onto a bus during a demolition project by HDC, killing nine bus passengers and injuring eight others.
HDC Hyundai Development is known for its signature residential apartment brand, I-Park, but its popularity has diminished following the accidents.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
(LEAD) Defense chief nominee says N. Korea may conduct normal-angle ICBM launch
-
Incoming gov't to seek N. Korea's complete denuclearization, boost defense capability