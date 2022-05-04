The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.61
3-M 1.66 1.67
6-M 1.86 1.86
12-M 2.36 2.35
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant