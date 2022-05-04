S. Korea mulling expanding support to Ukraine: trade chief
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering boosting assistance to Ukraine, Seoul's top trade official said Wednesday, as Western countries provided weapons and other support to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.
South Korea has provided US$40 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, 65 non-lethal military items and various support for Ukraine refugees.
"We are considering continuing to expand assistance to Ukraine," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said during a virtual meeting with trade chiefs from around 17 nations, including Ukraine, Germany, France, Australia and Japan.
He said South Korea will join hands with the international community and maintain close coordination for a quick resolution of the crisis.
The videoconference, proposed by Britain, was meant to discuss ways to support Ukrainians and their country's economy.
South Korea has banned exports of strategic materials to Russia and joined the multinational move to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global payment network.
South Korea has also suspended financial transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates and "strongly" recommended local public and financial institutions halt their investment in new Russian government bonds.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
(URGENT) Gov't to lift outdoor mask mandate next week, except for at multiuse facilities, 50-plus gatherings: PM
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections fall below 50,000 amid lifting of mask mandate
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin