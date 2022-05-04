Seoul shares almost flat late morning amid Fed's expected tightening
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Wednesday morning as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of a highly-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike decision.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, to trade at 2,679.90 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened in positive terrain, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street advances, but the gains were soon pared with the index going through a choppy session in the morning.
Investors appeared to be taking a pause ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, in which it is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point Wednesday (U.S. time) to tame runaway inflation.
The Fed is also expected to outline a plan to shrink its asset portfolio, a move that will make money in the market more expensive.
Overnight, the S&P added 0.48 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.20 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.22 percent.
Most Seoul stocks were trading mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.44 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. shed 0.45 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. added 0.19 percent. Kakao Corp., the operator of mobile messenger Kakao Talk gained 0.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,259.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.2 won from the previous session.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
