(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with S. Korean military's analysis)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes less than a week before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 12:03 p.m. Other details were not immediately available.
"Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The latest launch marks the North's 14th show of force this year. It came after the North test-fired what it claimed to be a tactical guided weapon on April 16.
Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
(LEAD) Defense chief nominee says N. Korea may conduct normal-angle ICBM launch
-
Incoming gov't to seek N. Korea's complete denuclearization, boost defense capability