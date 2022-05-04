Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 13:00 May 04, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with S. Korean military's analysis)
By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes less than a week before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 12:03 p.m. Other details were not immediately available.

"Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The latest launch marks the North's 14th show of force this year. It came after the North test-fired what it claimed to be a tactical guided weapon on April 16.

Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.

This Feb. 27, 2022, file photo shows a news report on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile being aired on a television at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK projectile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!