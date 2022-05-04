Kumho Petro Chemical Q1 net income down 21.5 pct to 373.3 bln won
All News 14:03 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 373.3 billion won (US$295.2 million), down 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 449.1 billion won, down 26.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18.6 percent to 2.19 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
