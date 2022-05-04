Moon wishes incoming government does well on state affairs
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday he wishes the government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will do a good job by learning wisdom from shortcomings of its predecessor while further developing initiatives well done by the outgoing government.
Moon, who is set to leave office next Monday, made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials at a presidential commission on state affairs earlier in the day, saying he feels the incoming government's "philosophy of state affairs is different from ours in many ways."
"Apart from philosophy and ideology, only in terms of people, national interests and pragmatism, I hope (the incoming government) to develop what our government has done well and do better in reflection of what we lack," Moon said.
Yoon has signaled a significant departure from Moon's policies, including foreign policy goals, inter-Korean relations and economic initiatives.
Earlier this week, Yoon's transition team unveiled 110 key policy tasks to pursue under Yoon's incoming government, including a "revolutionary" reinforcement of capabilities to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and scrapping the nuclear phaseout policy.
