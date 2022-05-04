Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus Q1 net income down 2.2 pct to 18.7 bln won

All News 15:58 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 18.7 billion won (US$14.7 million), down 2.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 25.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6 percent to 290.8 billion won.
