KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 11,400 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 DN 1,300
LG Corp. 74,000 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,500 DN 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,150 DN 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,600 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,013,000 DN 2,000
Shinsegae 242,000 DN 4,000
Nongshim 301,500 UP 1,500
Boryung 12,800 UP 100
KAL 29,850 DN 150
SGBC 73,400 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,775 DN 75
Daewoong 29,750 DN 200
ORION Holdings 14,550 DN 150
Daesang 24,400 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,805 DN 15
HITEJINRO 37,100 DN 700
Yuhan 59,700 DN 800
SLCORP 26,050 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 90,200 UP 600
DL 63,600 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 DN 200
KIA CORP. 83,500 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,900 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 42,500 UP 850
NEXENTIRE 6,690 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 96,500 DN 1,700
KCC 370,000 UP 15,000
SKBP 90,500 DN 1,100
AmoreG 47,600 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 184,000 UP 500
GS E&C 41,900 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 612,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 153,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,940 DN 30
SKC 154,000 UP 500
GS Retail 29,350 DN 50
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin