KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 459,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 67,900 UP 400
NHIS 10,600 DN 50
DongwonInd 236,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 41,900 DN 300
LS 57,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133500 DN4000
GC Corp 188,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 109,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 688,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,700 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,600 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,750 DN 400
Kogas 43,350 UP 2,350
Hanwha 29,400 DN 100
DB HiTek 67,900 UP 200
CJ 85,100 0
DongkukStlMill 18,900 DN 150
LX INT 38,900 DN 700
Hyundai M&F INS 31,950 UP 600
Hyosung 83,400 0
LOTTE 34,350 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,020 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 291,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 66,500 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 194,500 DN 5,000
GCH Corp 21,900 0
SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 500
Hanssem 68,800 DN 1,600
KSOE 88,400 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,400 UP 550
MS IND 22,600 DN 150
OCI 108,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,600 UP 600
KorZinc 564,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,850 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 6,520 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 81,000 DN 800
HtlShilla 79,500 DN 1,000
