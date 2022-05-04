KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 47,950 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 53,100 DN 500
S-Oil 107,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 207,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,000 UP 1,000
S-1 68,100 DN 600
LG Innotek 343,500 DN 500
ZINUS 67,200 UP 3,400
Hanchem 248,500 UP 4,500
DWS 58,000 UP 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 198,500 UP 1,500
HMM 29,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 65,100 UP 300
KEPCO 22,950 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 UP 3,500
SamsungSecu 39,600 0
SKTelecom 58,200 UP 400
SNT MOTIV 48,500 DN 100
HyundaiElev 36,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 148,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,150 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 4,170 DN 45
Hanon Systems 11,250 DN 50
SK 260,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 28,700 DN 400
Handsome 35,500 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 21,450 DN 1,550
Asiana Airlines 19,600 DN 350
COWAY 71,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,500 DN 800
SamsungEng 26,450 UP 400
IBK 11,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,200 DN 550
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,300 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,400 UP 700
LGH&H 845,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 518,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 83,000 UP 7,200
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 UP 500
(MORE)
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin