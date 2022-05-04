KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 26,300 DN 150
NAVER 282,000 0
Kakao 89,000 UP 500
NCsoft 423,000 DN 9,500
KIWOOM 93,100 DN 200
DSME 25,050 DN 250
HDSINFRA 6,670 DN 90
PanOcean 6,840 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,450 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 25,950 DN 300
KT 35,350 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31500 DN650
LOTTE TOUR 16,000 0
LG Uplus 13,950 0
DWEC 6,750 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 UP 400
KT&G 82,900 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 21,000 UP 200
Doosanfc 34,800 UP 250
LG Display 17,300 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 0
LGELECTRONICS 115,500 0
Celltrion 169,000 DN 3,000
TKG Huchems 23,100 UP 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,000 DN 300
KIH 71,100 UP 100
GS 46,700 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 26,850 DN 450
LIG Nex1 85,700 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 32,250 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,300 UP 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,855 DN 20
POONGSAN 31,850 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 59,900 UP 1,300
Hansae 26,300 DN 250
Youngone Corp 47,450 0
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin