KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 55,300 DN 2,200
GKL 14,800 DN 250
KOLON IND 67,200 UP 4,600
HanmiPharm 296,500 DN 6,000
Meritz Financial 36,500 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 7,890 0
emart 129,000 DN 500
SK Innovation 202,500 0
FOOSUNG 19,800 UP 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 44,750 DN 1,100
PIAM 47,500 DN 450
HANJINKAL 56,400 DN 600
DoubleUGames 48,850 DN 250
CUCKOO 18,700 DN 250
COSMAX 80,600 DN 1,800
MANDO 54,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,500 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,700 UP 150
Netmarble 91,500 DN 1,600
KRAFTON 258,000 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 UP 200
ORION 92,100 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 UP 100
BGF Retail 187,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 15,350 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 399,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 467,000 UP 500
SKBS 129,500 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,350 UP 150
KakaoBank 41,450 UP 200
HYBE 247,000 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 124,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 401,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 55,700 UP 300
kakaopay 106,500 DN 2,000
SKSQUARE 50,500 DN 900
TaihanElecWire 1,950 UP 85
