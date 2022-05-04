Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Singer Kang Daniel to drop first LP this month

All News 15:43 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Singer Kang Daniel will return to the music scene with his first full-length album this month, his management agency said Wednesday.

The album titled "The Story" will come out May 24, Konnect Entertainment said, adding it will be his first release since "Yellow," an EP released in April last year.

It also marks the first studio album in Kang's career as an individual artist that began in July 2019.

Kang debuted as a member of the now-defunct K-pop project band Wanna One in 2017.

This photo provided by Konnect Entertainment on May 4, 2022, shows singer Kang Daniel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kang Daniel #new album
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!