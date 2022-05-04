Korea Investment Holdings Q1 net profit down 23.4 pct to 307.6 bln won
All News 15:57 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 307.6 billion won (US$242.9 million), down 23.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 338.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 485 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 26.3 percent to 6.13 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 280.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin