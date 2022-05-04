Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Brave Girls to launch U.S. tour in July

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Brave Girls, the K-pop group known for its sudden rise to fame last year, spurred by the viral success of its old single "Rollin'," will undertake its first-ever tour of the United States, the group's agency said Wednesday.

The group will begin the tour in Philadelphia on July 9 (U.S. time) and visit eight more U.S. cities, including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, according to Brave Entertainment.

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and the group now consists of four members -- Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna.

It had remained out of the spotlight throughout its 10-year career. But in March 2021, it suddenly shot to fame, from the verge of disbanding, with the 2017 single, becoming an icon of late-blooming artists as a fan-made video of the band performing the song live at various events with witty comments from its fans, mostly conscripted soldiers, went viral on YouTube.

This image provided by Brave Entertainment is a promotional poster for Brave Girls' first U.S. tour in July. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

