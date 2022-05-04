(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N.Korea's missile launch
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys denounced North Korea's latest missile test Wednesday and called for the reclusive regime to return to the dialogue table, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held phone consultations with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim over the phone, according to the foreign ministry.
The North launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea around noon, marking its 14th known show of force this year.
The two also shared their assessment on the possibilities of additional provocative acts by Pyongyang. They agreed to maintain watertight cooperation between Seoul and Washington and a firm defense posture.
Earlier in the day, Noh met his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, in Seoul. They said the launch is a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a "serious threat" not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to the international community.
"(Noh and Funakoshi) urged North Korea to immediately cease further destabilizing acts and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said.
