Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries Q1 net profit up 19.1 pct. to 53.4 bln won

All News 18:16 May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 53.4 billion won (US$42.2 million), up 19.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 85.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 68.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.7 percent to 816 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!