Dongwon Industries Q1 net profit up 19.1 pct. to 53.4 bln won
All News 18:16 May 04, 2022
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 53.4 billion won (US$42.2 million), up 19.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 85.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 68.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.7 percent to 816 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
(URGENT) Gov't to lift outdoor mask mandate next week, except for at multiuse facilities, 50-plus gatherings: PM
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections fall below 50,000 amid lifting of mask mandate
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin