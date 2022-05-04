Military reports 1,243 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,243 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 135,612, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 804 from the Army, 200 from the Marine Corps, 114 from the Air Force, 68 from the Navy and 50 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also six from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 4,878 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 148 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
(URGENT) Gov't to lift outdoor mask mandate next week, except for at multiuse facilities, 50-plus gatherings: PM
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections fall below 50,000 amid lifting of mask mandate
-
U.S. to boost defense posture, prepositioned stocks in Indo-Pacific: Austin