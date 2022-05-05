Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

All News 06:25 May 05, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from state department spokesperson Price in paras 2-7; CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to engage in dialogue to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Ned Price made the remarks after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time).

"This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson said in a daily press briefing.

"It demonstrates the fact that North Korea's ballistic missile program, its nuclear weapons program pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors. They pose a threat to the region. They pose a threat to peace and stability throughout the Indo Pacific," he added.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Department of State Press Secretary Ned Price is seen answering a question in a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on May 4, 2022 in this image captured from the department's website. (Yonhap)

The latest missile launch marked the 14th known missile test by the impoverished country this year, with Pyongyang also firing its first intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years in March.

"Our commitment to the defense of our treaty allies -- the Republic of Korea and Japan -- that commitment is ironclad," said Price, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Another state department spokesperson earlier said the U.S. strongly condemns the North's missile launch.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.

"We stand with the international community to call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the department spokesperson added, asking not to be identified.

A new Hwasong-17 missile is displayed during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on April 25, 2022, as North Korea marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of its army with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, in this photo released the next day by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command earlier said the latest missile launch by the North did not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. or its allies.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan, remains ironclad," the Indo-Pacific command said in a released statement.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea #missile
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!