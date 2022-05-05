Senate committee approves new U.S. ambassador to S. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations voted to approve the nomination of new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Wednesday, putting the nomination to a vote by a Senate plenary session.
When the nomination will be put to a vote in a Senate plenary has yet to be known.
If appointed, Goldberg will replace Harry Harris who stepped down early last year when President Joe Biden took office.
Goldberg is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, the highest diplomatic rank in U.S. foreign service.
He previously served as coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution on North Korea in 2009-2019 before serving as U.S. ambassador to the Philippines between 2013 and 2016.
The U.S. diplomat, who has also served as assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research, has been serving as ambassador to Colombia since September 2019.
