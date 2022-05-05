Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 May 05, 2022
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/13 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 27/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/10 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 28/12 Sunny 0
Busan 22/14 Sunny 0
(END)
