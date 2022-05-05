Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/10 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 28/12 Sunny 0

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

