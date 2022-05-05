Korean-language dailies

-- Children say, 'Mr. President, please get rid of our studying hell' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N.K. launches ballistic missile ahead of Yoon's inauguration (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Let's run together, Mustafa' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Tsunami of '3 highs' beckons 'perfect storm' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N.K. fires ballistic missile after threatening 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Segye Times)

-- DP's 'taking hostage' of PM nominee leads to concerns over half-empty Cabinet under new gov't (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Have our children become happier in last 50 years? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- CIO fails to identify who gave orders in election meddling case (Hankyoreh)

-- Children kicked out of playgrounds (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Naver introduces 5-day work-from-home system (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stock firms' differing taxes create confusion (Korea Economic Daily)

