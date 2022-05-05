Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:29 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Children say, 'Mr. President, please get rid of our studying hell' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N.K. launches ballistic missile ahead of Yoon's inauguration (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Let's run together, Mustafa' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Tsunami of '3 highs' beckons 'perfect storm' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N.K. fires ballistic missile after threatening 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Segye Times)
-- DP's 'taking hostage' of PM nominee leads to concerns over half-empty Cabinet under new gov't (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Have our children become happier in last 50 years? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- CIO fails to identify who gave orders in election meddling case (Hankyoreh)
-- Children kicked out of playgrounds (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Naver introduces 5-day work-from-home system (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stock firms' differing taxes create confusion (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Visa-free back for Jeju, Yangyang (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tracing the start of childhood in Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Specter of 'perfect storm' looms over Korean economy (Korea Times)
(END)

