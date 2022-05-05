(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 5)

The incoming administration plans to abide by Yoon's campaign pledge to increase dramatically monthly welfare stipend for each enlisted soldier to 2 million won, though not immediately as promised but in stages by 2025. The stipends will readjust when the pay raise is made, taking budgetary constraints into account. It has failed to specify how it will finance the salary hike. However, the committee has yet to present how to push for pension reform, despite the urgency of doing so amid rapid population aging and the falling birthrate. It has only vowed to set up a panel to discuss the issue.