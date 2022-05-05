(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 5)

The country became an aged society in 2017 when the share of the population aged 65 and older topped 14 percent. It is now set to become a superaged society in 2025, in which the proportion will exceed 20 percent of the total population. In other words, the working-age population will shrink significantly and pensioners will outnumber contributors -- a stark reality that could undercut the already taxed foundation of the country's pension system.