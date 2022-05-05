Today in Korean history
May 6
1952 -- Commercial phone lines connecting Seoul and Busan open.
1981 -- The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the nation's antitrust watchdog, is launched.
2003 -- The National Assembly passes a revision bill on war veterans and Agent Orange patients to expand government subsidies and free treatment.
2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun demands that Japan take concrete "action" rather than make "apologies" for the atrocities it committed during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula and World War II.
2018 -- A South Korean court rules that an Iranian who converted from Islam to Christianity should be given refugee status as he could be persecuted if he goes back to his country.
