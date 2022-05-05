Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:34 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 136,714, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 822 from the Army, 96 from the Air Force, 95 from the Marine Corps, 68 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,264 military personnel are under treatment, the ministry said.

Service members walk in Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!