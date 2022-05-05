Military reports 1,102 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:34 May 05, 2022
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,102 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 136,714, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 822 from the Army, 96 from the Air Force, 95 from the Marine Corps, 68 from the Navy, 20 from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,264 military personnel are under treatment, the ministry said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training
-
(URGENT) Gov't to lift outdoor mask mandate next week, except for at multiuse facilities, 50-plus gatherings: PM
-
Outdoor mask mandate to end next week
-
(URGENT) Moon says it is questionable whether presidential office should be relocated
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) Education minister nominee resigns amid allegations of ethical lapses
-
S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers to Jeju, Yangyang
-
Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty
-
S. Korea's spy agency joins NATO cyber defense group
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
U.S. may discuss deployment of additional THAAD system to S. Korea: State Dept.