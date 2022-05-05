Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Veteran actress Kang rushed to hospital in state of cardiac arrest

All News 20:37 May 05, 2022

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actress Kang Soo-yeon was transported to a hospital in Seoul after she was found in a state of cardiac arrest Thursday, the local emergency service said.

Kang, 55, currently remains unconscious at the hospital.

First responders found her in a state of cardiac arrest at her home in southern Seoul at 5:48 p.m. after she complained of unspecified pains, according to the service. Her family reported to the emergency service.

Making her debut at age 4, Kang has risen to international preeminence through much-acclaimed films, such as "Come, Come, Come Upward" (1989).

This photo, taken Oct. 22, 2021, shows veteran actress Kang Soo-yeon attending a film festival in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

