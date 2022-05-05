Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest

All News 21:36 May 05, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details)

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Veteran actress Kang Soo-yeon was transported to a hospital in Seoul after she was found in a state of cardiac arrest Thursday, the local emergency service said.

Kang, 55, is currently unconscious and receiving treatment at the hospital.

First responders found her in a state of cardiac arrest at her home in southern Seoul at 5:48 p.m. after she complained of unspecified pains, according to the service. Her family reported to the emergency service.

No signs of foul play have reportedly been found.

Making her debut at age 4, Kang has risen to international preeminence through much-acclaimed films, such as "The Surrogate Womb" (1986) and "Come, Come, Come Upward" (1989).

Kang won the best actress award for her role in "The Surrogate Womb" at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987, and "Come, Come, Come Upward" earned her the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1989.

From 2015-17, she served as co-executive director of the Busan International Film Festival.

This photo, taken Oct. 22, 2021, shows veteran actress Kang Soo-yeon attending a film festival in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

